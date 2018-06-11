Airtel Offers Samsung Galaxy S9 With Down Payment Starting At Rs 6,490

What are you waiting for? Make the Samsung Galaxy S9 yours at a down payment of just ₹6490, only on the Airtel Online Store. Buy now: https://t.co/5FkmBzLZxWpic.twitter.com/hLQgIs4xje— airtel India (@airtelindia) June 10, 2018
Airtel's offer on Samsung Galaxy S9 in detail:
Airtel store is offering Samsung Galaxy S9 (64 GB variant) at a down payment of Rs 6,490 and 24 monthly installments of Rs 2,499 and Galaxy S9 (128 GB variant) at a down payment of Rs 9,990 and and 24 monthly installments of Rs 2,499.
Customers also get a built-in postpaid plan with 80 GB data with rollover facility, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 1 year subscription to Amazon Prime membership is also bundled with the plan.
Steps to purcahse Samsung Galaxy S9 on Airtel online store:
1. Go to www.airtel.in/onlinestore and select the device of your choice.
2. Check your eligibility and get instant loan approvals.
3. Make the down payment for phone.
4. The device will be delivered to your preferred address.
Airtel has partnered with HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Clix Capital and Seynse Technologies to for its online Store.