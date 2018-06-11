NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom

Airtel Offers Samsung Galaxy S9 With Down Payment Starting At Rs 6,490

Airtel store is offering Samsung Galaxy S9 (64 GB variant) at a down payment of Rs 6,490.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: June 11, 2018 17:17 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Airtel Offers Samsung Galaxy S9 With Down Payment Starting At Rs 6,490

One year subscription to Amazon Prime membership is also bundled with the plan.

Bharti Airtel is offering Samsung Galaxy S9 on its online store with down payment of Rs 6,490, said the Sunil Mittal-owned telecom operator on microblogging webiste -- Twitter. Airtel’s online store is a digital platform designed to make it easier for customers to purchase premium smartphones. It also offers instant credit verification and financing. The Samsung Galaxy S9 (64 GB variant) is available on the store at a down payment of Rs 6,490 and Galaxy S9 (128 GB variant) at a down payment of Rs 9,990.
Airtel's offer on Samsung Galaxy S9 in detail:

Airtel store is offering Samsung Galaxy S9 (64 GB variant) at a down payment of Rs 6,490 and 24 monthly installments of Rs 2,499 and Galaxy S9 (128 GB variant) at a down payment of Rs 9,990 and and 24 monthly installments of Rs 2,499.

Customers also get a built-in postpaid plan with 80 GB data with rollover facility, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 1 year subscription to Amazon Prime membership is also bundled with the plan. 

Steps to purcahse Samsung Galaxy S9 on Airtel online store:

1. Go to www.airtel.in/onlinestore and select the device of your choice.

2. Check your eligibility and get instant loan approvals. 

Comments
3. Make the down payment for phone.  
    
4. The device will be delivered to your preferred address.  

Airtel has partnered with HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Clix Capital and Seynse Technologies to for its online Store. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

AirtelAirtel Online StoreSamsung Galaxy S9

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliFIFALive cricket ScoreTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top