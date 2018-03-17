Airtel Offers Samsung Galaxy S9 For Just Rs 10,000, Jio Gives 1 TB Data For Rs 5,000

Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9 plus and Samsung Galaxy S9 (256 GB) can be bought for affordable down payment amounting to nearly Rs 10,000 at Airtel stores. The balance payment can be made in the equated monthly instalments (EMI). The monthly instalments for 24 months not only cover the payment towards the smart phone, but also towards the Airtel data plan offering 80 GB data per month. The Samsung Galaxy S9 phones that are available at Airtel stores for a down payment include Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Samsung Galaxy S9 (256 GB).

Airtel Plan for Samsung Galaxy S9

The Rs 57,900 phone (with internal memory of 64 GB) can be procured for a mere Rs 9,999, followed by monthly plan of Rs 2,499 for next 24 months. The Samsung Galaxy S9 phones are available in three colours lilac purple, coral blue and midnight black. The Rs 2,499 plan includes 80 GB data a month, amazon prime's one year subscription, free unlimited calling and free handset protection.

Airtel Plan for Samsung Galaxy S9+

The Rs 64,900 phone (with internal memory of 64 GB) can be procured for a mere Rs 9,999, followed by a monthly data plan of Rs 2,799 for the next 24 months. The Samsung Galaxy S9+ phones are available in three colours coral blue, lilac purple and midnight black. The Rs 2,799 data plan includes 80 GB per month, free amazon prime one year subscription, free handset protection and unlimited calling.

Also Read: Airtel Offers Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ On Down Payment Of Rs. 9,900 With Unlimited Calling, Data Rollover Facilities

Airtel Plan for Samsung Galaxy S9 (256 GB)

The Rs 65,900 phone can be procured for a mere Rs 17,900 followed by Rs 2,499 plan that will go on for 24 months. The phone will be available in midnight black colour. The Rs 2,499 plan, just as in the earlier two cases, includes 80 GB data per month, free Amazon prime one year membership, unlimited calling and free handset protection.

Reliance Jio Offer on Samsung Galaxy S9 (256)

Not only Airtel, even Jio is offering an attractive offer. According to the buyback offer, the latest Samsung smartphone is available on Reliance Digital, Jio Stores, and jio.com. Reliance Digital also offers up to Rs 6,000 cashback on the purchase of Samsung Galaxy S9+ at its stores.

To avail the 70 per cent buyback offer of Reliance Jio, consumers need to have a Jio connection and do a cumulative recharge of minimum Rs 2,500 within 12 months from any of the available Jio plans. The redemption period of Jio's 70 per cent buyback offer on Samsung Galaxy S9+ is from March 16, 2019 till June 15, 2019. Consumers can also opt for an exclusive Jio offer on Galaxy S9, S9+ wherein users on Jio get an exclusive offer of 1 Terabyte of high speed 4G data along with unlimited voice calling for one year (worth Rs 15,000) for Rs 4,999. With this plan, one can access uninterrupted video, without any daily data usage limit.