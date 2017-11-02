Airtel Offers Cashback Of Rs 10,000 On iPhone X: How To Avail It The iPhone X will be available exclusively on Airtel's Online Store to Airtel postpaid customers as an unlocked device on a first-come-first-served basis till stocks last.

November 3, 2017, 6 pm - this is the time when telecom operator Bharti Airtel's customers can buy iPhone X from Airtel's online store, the company said on Wednesday, according to a report by news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS). The company is also offering a cashback of Rs 10,000 for Citibank credit card users. "We are delighted to offer the most advanced iPhone on our online store and give our postpaid customers in India an opportunity to be amongst the select few globally to get the much awaited iPhone X," said Raj Pudipeddi, director-consumer business and CMO, Bharti Airtel.1) iPhone X on Airtel's Online Store will be available exclusively to Airtel postpaid customers as an unlocked device on a first-come-first-served and full payment basis, till stocks last, the company said in a statement.2) Airtel will deliver the device free of charge at customers' doorstep, the statement said.3) "Customers purchasing iPhone X using Citibank credit cards will get a cashback of Rs 10,000. The cashback offer will be available between 6 pm, November 3, 2017 and 7 am, November 4, 2017," said the statement.4) iPhone X 64 GB model is priced at Rs 89,000 and the 256 GB model at Rs 1,02,000.5) Earlier, Airtel said that it will offer iPhone 7 at a down payment of just Rs. 7,777 , and 24 monthly installments of Rs. 2,499. The monthly installments will include a special post-paid plan which offers 30 GB data, unlimited calling (local, STD, national roaming), and Airtel Secure package that covers the device against any physical damage and offers cyber protection.Jio has offered to buy back the new models of iPhones at an attractive price. If customers who buy Apple's iPhone 8/ iPhone 8 Plus/ iPhone X models , and recharge Jio plan worth Rs. 799 every month, Reliance will buy back the high-end phones after 12 months. In return, customers will get 70 per cent of the price of their iPhone. (With agency inputs)