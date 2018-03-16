Airtel Offers On Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ On Down Payment Of Rs 9,900, Unlimited Calling, Data Rollover Facilities

Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said, "We have made it very convenient for customers to own this premium device by removing the price barrier and offering instant and seamless financing. We invite customers to take the benefit of this exciting offer and enjoy a great smartphone experience."
Airtel offers on Samsung Galaxy S9,S9+ in detail
Samsung Galaxy S9 (64 GB variant) is available on Airtel Online Store at a down payment of just Rs 9,900 and 24 monthly instalments of Rs 2,499. The monthly instalments have a built-in post-paid plan with 80 GB data (with rollover), unlimited calling, and subscription to exciting content (one-year Amazon Prime membership, Airtel Secure, Airtel TV, Wynk Music).
|Galaxy S9 (64 GB)
|Galaxy S9 (256 GB)
|Galaxy S9 Plus (64 GB)
|Galaxy S9 Plus (256 GB)
|Down Payment
|Rs. 9900
|Rs.17900
|Rs. 9900
|Rs. 17900
|EMI including Postpaid Plan (24 months)
|Rs. 2499
|Rs. 2499
|Rs. 2799
|Rs. 2799
|Data Benefit with rollover
|80 GB
|80 GB
|80 GB
|80 GB
|Calling Benefits
|Unlimited Local + STD + National Roaming
|Unlimited Local + STD + National Roaming
|Unlimited Local + STD + National Roaming
|Unlimited Local + STD + National Roaming
|Bundled benefits
|1 year Amazon Prime membership, Airtel TV, Wynk Music and Airtel Secure
|1 year Amazon Prime membership, Airtel TV, Wynk Music and Airtel Secure
|1 year Amazon Prime membership, Airtel TV, Wynk Music and Airtel Secure
|1 year Amazon Prime membership, Airtel TV, Wynk Music and Airtel Secure
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (64 GB variant) is available at a down payment of Rs 9,900 and 24 monthly instalments of Rs 2,799 and a built-in post-paid plan with 80 GB data (with rollover), unlimited calling, in addition to one-year Amazon Prime membership, Airtel Secure, Airtel TV, Wynk Music.
How to get your Samsung Galaxy S9/S9 Plus on Airtel Online Store:
1. Go to www.airtel.in/onlinestore and select the device of your choice
2. Check your eligibility and get instant loan approvals
3. Make the down payment for phone
4. The device will be delivered to your preferred location/address
Comments
Meanwhile, Reliance Jio is offering a 70 per cent buyback offer On Samsung Galaxy S9+ 256 GB variant.