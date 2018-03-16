Airtel Offers On Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ On Down Payment Of Rs 9,900, Unlimited Calling, Data Rollover Facilities Bharti Airtel is offering Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+ starting from a down payment of Rs 9,900.

Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said, "We have made it very convenient for customers to own this premium device by removing the price barrier and offering instant and seamless financing. We invite customers to take the benefit of this exciting offer and enjoy a great smartphone experience."



Airtel offers on Samsung Galaxy S9,S9+ in detail

Samsung Galaxy S9 (64 GB variant) is available on Airtel Online Store at a down payment of just Rs 9,900 and 24 monthly instalments of Rs 2,499. The monthly instalments have a built-in post-paid plan with 80 GB data (with rollover), unlimited calling, and subscription to exciting content (one-year Amazon Prime membership, Airtel Secure, Airtel TV, Wynk Music).

Galaxy S9 (64 GB) Galaxy S9 (256 GB) Galaxy S9 Plus (64 GB) Galaxy S9 Plus (256 GB) Down Payment Rs. 9900 Rs.17900 Rs. 9900 Rs. 17900 EMI including Postpaid Plan (24 months) Rs. 2499 Rs. 2499 Rs. 2799 Rs. 2799 Data Benefit with rollover 80 GB 80 GB 80 GB 80 GB Calling Benefits Unlimited Local + STD + National Roaming Unlimited Local + STD + National Roaming Unlimited Local + STD + National Roaming Unlimited Local + STD + National Roaming Bundled benefits 1 year Amazon Prime membership, Airtel TV, Wynk Music and Airtel Secure 1 year Amazon Prime membership, Airtel TV, Wynk Music and Airtel Secure 1 year Amazon Prime membership, Airtel TV, Wynk Music and Airtel Secure 1 year Amazon Prime membership, Airtel TV, Wynk Music and Airtel Secure



Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (64 GB variant) is available at a down payment of Rs 9,900 and 24 monthly instalments of Rs 2,799 and a built-in post-paid plan with 80 GB data (with rollover), unlimited calling, in addition to one-year Amazon Prime membership, Airtel Secure, Airtel TV, Wynk Music.



How to get your Samsung Galaxy S9/S9 Plus on Airtel Online Store:

1. Go to www.airtel.in/onlinestore and select the device of your choice

2. Check your eligibility and get instant loan approvals

3. Make the down payment for phone

4. The device will be delivered to your preferred location/address



Airtel has partnered with HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Clix Capital and Seynse Technologies to enable the digital experience on its Online Store.



