Airtel Offers Google Pixel Smartphones With Down Payments Starting At Rs 10,599

Bharti Airtel is offering Google Pixel range of smartphones at down payments starting at a price of Rs 10,599 on Airtel's online store- airtel.in/onlinestore, a press release issued by the company said. Along with affordable down payments, Airtel online store is also offering instant financing with EMIs (Equated Monthly Installment) that come with a built-in postpaid plan, which includes large data offering, unlimited calling and bundled content, the press release further added. Recently, Airtel has also launched Nokia smartphones -- Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 6.1
, on its online store for affordable down payments starting Rs 3,799
. Earlier, the online store had also launched iPhone 7 and 7 plus and Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus variants
. Details of Airtel's offer on Google Pixel range of smartphones
On Airtel online store, Google Pixel 2 (64 GB) is available at a down payment of Rs 10,559. While Google Pixel 2 (128 GB) and Google PIxel 2 XL (64 GB) are available at down payments of Rs 12,599 and Rs 15,599 respectivley on Airtel's online store. Google Pixel 2XL (128 GB) is available at a down payment of Rs 22,599.
Steps to purchase Google Pixel range of smartphones on Airtel Online Store:
|Device
|Down payment
|EMI with Built-in Plan
|"Google Pixel 2 64GB "
|Rs 10,599
|"18 EMIs @ Rs 2,799 50 GB data/month with rollover
- Unlimited Calls – Local + STD
- Free National Roaming
- 1 year Amazon Prime Subscription
- Free Airtel TV
- Free Airtel Secure device protection package"
|Google Pixel 2 128GB
|Rs 12,599
|Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB
|Rs 15,599
|" 18 EMIs @ Rs 2,799 Plan Benefits:
- 50 GB data/month with rollover
- Unlimited Calls – Local + STD
- Free National Roaming
- 1 year Amazon Prime Subscription
- Free Airtel TV
- Free Airtel Secure device protection package "
|Google Pixel 2XL 128GB
|Rs 22,599
1. Log on to airtel.in/onlinestore. Select the device
2. Check eligibility and get instant loan approvals. Make the down payment
3. The device will be delivered to at preferred location/address
4. On activation, the bundled Airtel postpaid plan will automatically apply enabling customers to enjoy superfast data and unlimited voice calling on the new smartphone