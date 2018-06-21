NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom

Airtel Offers Google Pixel Smartphones With Down Payments Starting At Rs 10,599

Airtel online store is also offering instant financing with EMIs that come with a built-in postpaid plan.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: June 21, 2018 13:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Airtel Offers Google Pixel Smartphones With Down Payments Starting At Rs 10,599

On Airtel online store, Google Pixel 2 (64 GB) is available at a down payment of Rs 10,559.

Bharti Airtel is offering Google Pixel range of smartphones at down payments starting at a price of Rs 10,599 on Airtel's online store- airtel.in/onlinestore, a press release issued by the company said. Along with affordable down payments, Airtel online store is also offering instant financing with EMIs (Equated Monthly Installment) that come with a built-in postpaid plan, which includes large data offering, unlimited calling and bundled content, the press release further added. Recently, Airtel has also launched Nokia smartphones -- Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 6.1, on its online store for affordable down payments starting Rs 3,799. Earlier, the online store had also launched iPhone 7 and 7 plus and Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus variants

Details of Airtel's offer on Google Pixel range of smartphones

On Airtel online store, Google Pixel 2 (64 GB) is available at a down payment of Rs 10,559. While Google Pixel 2 (128 GB) and Google PIxel 2 XL (64 GB) are available at down payments of Rs 12,599 and Rs 15,599 respectivley on Airtel's online store. Google Pixel 2XL (128 GB) is available at a down payment of Rs 22,599.

DeviceDown paymentEMI with Built-in Plan
"Google Pixel 2 64GB "Rs 10,599"18 EMIs @ Rs 2,799 50 GB data/month with rollover
  • Unlimited Calls – Local + STD
  • Free National Roaming
  • 1 year Amazon Prime Subscription
  • Free Airtel TV
  • Free Airtel Secure device protection package"
Google Pixel 2 128GBRs 12,599
Google Pixel 2 XL 64GBRs 15,599" 18 EMIs @ Rs 2,799 Plan Benefits:
  • 50 GB data/month with rollover
  • Unlimited Calls – Local + STD
  • Free National Roaming
  • 1 year Amazon Prime Subscription
  • Free Airtel TV
  • Free Airtel Secure device protection package  "
Google Pixel 2XL 128GBRs 22,599

Steps to purchase Google Pixel range of smartphones on Airtel Online Store:

1.    Log on to airtel.in/onlinestore. Select the device

2.    Check eligibility and get instant loan approvals. Make the down payment

3.    The device will be delivered to at preferred location/address

Comments
4.    On activation, the bundled Airtel postpaid plan will automatically apply enabling customers to enjoy superfast data and unlimited voice calling on the new smartphone

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

AirtelGoogle Pixel

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartrip

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top