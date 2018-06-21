Airtel Offers Google Pixel Smartphones With Down Payments Starting At Rs 10,599 Airtel online store is also offering instant financing with EMIs that come with a built-in postpaid plan.

Share EMAIL PRINT On Airtel online store, Google Pixel 2 (64 GB) is available at a down payment of Rs 10,559. Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 6.1, on its online store for affordable down payments starting Rs 3,799. Earlier, the online store had also launched iPhone 7 and 7 plus and Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus variants.



Details of Airtel's offer on Google Pixel range of smartphones



On Airtel online store, Google Pixel 2 (64 GB) is available at a down payment of Rs 10,559. While Google Pixel 2 (128 GB) and Google PIxel 2 XL (64 GB) are available at down payments of Rs 12,599 and Rs 15,599 respectivley on Airtel's online store. Google Pixel 2XL (128 GB) is available at a down payment of Rs 22,599.



Device Down payment EMI with Built-in Plan "Google Pixel 2 64GB " Rs 10,599 "18 EMIs @ Rs 2,799 50 GB data/month with rollover Unlimited Calls – Local + STD

Free National Roaming

1 year Amazon Prime Subscription

Free Airtel TV

Free Airtel Secure device protection package" Google Pixel 2 128GB Rs 12,599 Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB Rs 15,599 " 18 EMIs @ Rs 2,799 Plan Benefits: 50 GB data/month with rollover

Unlimited Calls – Local + STD

Free National Roaming

1 year Amazon Prime Subscription

Free Airtel TV

Free Airtel Secure device protection package " Google Pixel 2XL 128GB Rs 22,599

Steps to purchase Google Pixel range of smartphones on Airtel Online Store:



1. Log on to airtel.in/onlinestore. Select the device



2. Check eligibility and get instant loan approvals. Make the down payment



3. The device will be delivered to at preferred location/address



4. On activation, the bundled Airtel postpaid plan will automatically apply enabling customers to enjoy superfast data and unlimited voice calling on the new smartphone







Bharti Airtel is offering Google Pixel range of smartphones at down payments starting at a price of Rs 10,599 on Airtel's online store- airtel.in/onlinestore, a press release issued by the company said. Along with affordable down payments, Airtel online store is also offering instant financing with EMIs (Equated Monthly Installment) that come with a built-in postpaid plan, which includes large data offering, unlimited calling and bundled content, the press release further added. Recently, Airtel has also launched Nokia smartphones --, on its online store for affordable. Earlier, the online store had also launched iPhone 7 and 7 plus andOn Airtel online store, Google Pixel 2 (64 GB) is available at a down payment of Rs 10,559. While Google Pixel 2 (128 GB) and Google PIxel 2 XL (64 GB) are available at down payments of Rs 12,599 and Rs 15,599 respectivley on Airtel's online store. Google Pixel 2XL (128 GB) is available at a down payment of Rs 22,599.1. Log on to airtel.in/onlinestore. Select the device2. Check eligibility and get instant loan approvals. Make the down payment3. The device will be delivered to at preferred location/address 4. On activation, the bundled Airtel postpaid plan will automatically apply enabling customers to enjoy superfast data and unlimited voice calling on the new smartphone NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter