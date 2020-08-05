Bharti Airtel Partners With Amazon To Grow Cloud Business

Airtel customers will get sales and support from both companies

Highlights Airtel customers will get sales and support from both companies

New products could include artificial intelligence and machine learning

Airtel's shares closed 1.83 per cent higher

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said that it will join forces with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop the telecom major's cloud business, allowing it to offer a wider range of products to its enterprise clients. In a filing to the exchanges, Bharti Airtel said the tie up will offer Amazon's web services business direct access to the its more than 2,500 large enterprise customers and over a million emerging businesses.

Airtel customers will get sales and support from both companies.

"AWS with the depth and breadth of our platform, and Airtel with its deep reach and expertise and focus, I think together we can build a set of really differentiated cloud products and go serve customers at scale in India," Puneet Chandok, President, India and South Asia at Amazon Internet Services told a virtual news conference.

New products could include data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and security services among others, the two companies said.

As a result of the deal, Airtel's stock witnessed a jump on Wednesday. The shares rose 1.83 per cent to close at Rs 558.85 apiece.