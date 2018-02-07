Airtel's Best Selling Prepaid Plans: Rs 199, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 509

Comments
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 199
Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 39.2GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days, with a daily cap of 1.4 GB data. This Airtel prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. The plan comes with 28 days validity.
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 349
Airtel's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 70GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days, with a daily cap of 2.5GB data. This Airtel prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. The plan comes with 28 days validity.
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 399
Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 70GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 70 days, with a daily cap of 1GB data. This Airtel prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. The plan comes with 70 days validity.
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 448
Airtel's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan offers 70GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 70 days, with a daily cap of 1GB data. This Airtel prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. The plan comes with 70 days validity.
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509
Airtel's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan offers 126GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 90 days, with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. This Airtel prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. The plan comes with 90 days validity.