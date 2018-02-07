NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Airtel's Best Selling Prepaid Plans: Rs 199, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 509

Airtel's best-selling prepaid recharge plans offer unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, free SMSes and data benefits.

Budget 2018 | | Updated: February 07, 2018 17:41 IST
In a bid to counter Reliance Jio's new offers, another telecom major Bharti Airtel also recently revised most of its best-selling prepaid recharge plans. Airtel's best-selling unlimited plans are priced at Rs 199, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 448 and Rs 509, according to the official website of Airtel-airtel.in. Airtel's best-selling prepaid recharge plans offer unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, free SMSes and data benefits. These prepaid recharge plans of Airtel come with different limits and validity period. 
 

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 199

 
Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 39.2GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days, with a daily cap of 1.4 GB data. This Airtel prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. The plan comes with 28 days validity. 
 

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 349

 
Airtel's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 70GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days, with a daily cap of 2.5GB data. This Airtel prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. The plan comes with 28 days validity. 

 
airtel prepaid recharge plans

 


Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 399

 
Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 70GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 70 days, with a daily cap of 1GB data. This Airtel prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. The plan comes with 70 days validity. 
 

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 448

 
Airtel's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan offers 70GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 70 days, with a daily cap of 1GB data. This Airtel prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. The plan comes with 70 days validity. 
 

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509

 
Airtel's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan offers 126GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 90 days, with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. This Airtel prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. The plan comes with 90 days validity. 
 

