Airtel's Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 100 In Detail These plans are priced at Rs 9, Rs 59 and Rs 93 which comes with some validity period and data and voice calling benefits.

Airtel's Rs 9 prepaid recharge plan offers 100MB of 3G/4G data for a validity of 1 day.



With the entry of Reliance Jio in the market, telecom operators can be seen getting engaged in a price war. Telecom companies are trying their best to offer more benefits in their recharge plans at fewer prices. Currently, Airtel is offering a bunch of prepaid recharge plans where it is also offering few prepaid plans under Rs 100 bracket. These plans are priced at Rs 9, Rs 59 and Rs 93 which comes with some validity period and data and voice calling benefits.Airtel's Rs 9 prepaid recharge plan offers 100MB of 3G/4G data for a validity of 1 day. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited voice calls for the validity period. 100 SMSes are also bundled with this plan. Subscribers can also use this plan as an add-on pack with any other recharge plan.Airtel's Rs 59 prepaid recharge plan offers 500MBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 7 days with no daily cap. This plan also gives unlimited local/STD/roaming voice calls and 100 SMSes per day benefits for the entire validity period. The validity of this prepaid recharge plan is 7 days. Airtel's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan offers1GB or gigabytes of 3G/4G data for 28 days with no daily data cap. This prepaid recharge plan also comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls along with 100 SMSes (short message service) per day. However, this update is available only for select users For other users, Airtel's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB of 3G/4G data for 10 days with no daily cap. Other benefits remain the same.