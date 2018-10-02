NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Airtel's 181 Rupees Prepaid Plan Offers 3GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calling

Airtel's all-new pack is valid for 14 days and also offers 100 SMSes per day.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: October 02, 2018 16:52 IST
The addition of Rs 181 plan to Airtel's prepaid portfolio comes amid high competition in telecom sector.

Sunil Mittal-owned Bharti Airtel has come up with a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 181 and is offering unlimited calling and data benefits of 3 GB per day, according to the telecom major's official website - airtel.in. The addition of Rs 181 plan to Airtel's prepaid portfolio comes amid high competition in the telecom industry. Other telecom operators such as Reliance Jio also offer similar packs. The telecom sector in the country has witnessed high competition since the launch of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio in September 2016, pushing the sector towards consolidation.

Airtel's new prepaid plan in detail:

Under its Rs 181 prepaid recharge plan, Airtel is offering unlimited local, STD and roaming calls with 3 GB of data per day. The pack, which is valid for 14 days, also offers 100 SMSes per day, as mentioned on operator's website- airtel.in.

Reliance Jio 3 GB per day prepaid plan in detail:

Under the plan, Reliance Jio offers 3 GB high-speed data per day which is priced at Rs 299. However, the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps after consumption of the daily limit. The recharge pack comes with a validity period of 28 days and includes unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

Vodafone 3 GB per day prepaid plan in detail:

Under the plan, Vodafone offers 3 GB data per day which is priced at Rs 349. The recharge pack comes with a validity period of 28 days and includes unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day.

