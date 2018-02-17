Airtel Launches Rs 9 Prepaid Recharge Plan To Take On Jio's Rs 19 Plan In this Airtel Rs 9 prepaid recharge plan, subscribers can avail unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, free SMSes and data benefits for a validity period of one day.

Airtel's prepaid plan priced at Rs 9 in detail



Airtel's Rs 9 prepaid recharge plan offers 100MB of 3G/4G data for a validity of 1 day. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited voice calls for the validity period. 100 SMSes are also bundled with this plan. Subscribers can also use this plan as an add-on pack with any other recharge plan.





Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 19



Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs. 19 offers 0.15GB of 4G high speed data for one day. The internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps once the data limit is exhausted. Free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also available with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan also gives 20 free SMSes. Subscribers also get complimentary subscription to suite of Jio apps. The validity of the plan is one day.



Earlier this week, Airtel also revised its Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan which now offers unlimited local, STD and free roaming, 100 SMS per day and 1GB data for 28 days.





