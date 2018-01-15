Airtel Launches New Rs 59 Prepaid Plan To Counter Jio's Rs 52 Plan. Details Here

Airtel's Rs 59 prepaid recharge plan in detail

Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 52

The entry of Reliance Jio in the telecom sector has led to an intense price war in the market. Telecom operators like Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Vodafone are regularly coming up new recharge plans in order to counter the effect of Jio. Adding to this telecom tariff war, Airtel recently launched a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 59 which offers 500 MB of 3G/4G data for a validity of 7 days. Airtel's Rs 59 prepaid plan gives direct competition to Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 52.Airtel's entry-level prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 59 offers 500 MB of 3G/4G for a period of 7 days. There is no daily limit on data in this prepaid plan introduced by Airtel. Airtel's Rs 59 prepaid recharge plan also offers free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. This prepaid plan doesn't come with any bundled SMSes and is available only on select circles. Subscribers willing to recharge with this plan can check the availability of the plan via My Airtel app.Reliance Jio has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 52 which is mentioned under its sachet packs. This prepaid plan of Jio offers 1.05 GB of high speed 4G data for the validity period with a daily cap of 0.15 GB data, after which the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. This prepaid plan of Jio comes with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 70 free SMSes (short message service) are bundled along with this sachet pack. The validity of this pack is also 7 days.