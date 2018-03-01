Airtel Launches New 6-Month Rs 995 Plan With Data Benefits, Unlimited Calling

Airtel's Rs 995 plan is available across several circles like Delhi NCR, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, among others.

Airtel's all-new Rs 995 prepaid recharge plan offers 6 GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 180 days with a monthly cap of 1 GB data. On the other hand, Reliance Jio's Rs 999 prepaid recharge plan offers 60 GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 90 days with no daily/monthly cap. Airtel's Rs 995 plan also offers 100 free SMSes per day, according to the official website of Airtel - airtel.in. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this Airtel's 995 plan.Airtel's Rs 995 prepaid recharge plan offers 6GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 180 days (6months) with a monthly cap of 1GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. There is no daily and weekly fair usage policy (FUP) limit on calling minutes on this prepaid recharge plan, mentioned Airtel on it's website. The plan is available across several circles like Delhi NCR, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, among others. Airtel's Rs 995 prepaid recharge plan also offers 100 free SMSes per day.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 999 offers 60 GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 90 days (3 months). This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get 100 free SMSes benefits along with subscription to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs. 999 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 90 days.