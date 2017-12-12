Airtel Latest Recharge Plans: Rs 199 Vs Rs 349 Vs Rs 448 Vs Rs 549 Vs Rs 799 Plans

Airtel Rs 199 recharge plan

Airtel Rs 799 recharge plan

Airtel, the biggest telecom operator in India, is frequently coming up with attractive offers for prepaid customers that come bundled with data plans, voice calls and roaming calls and free messaging benefits. Since the entry of Reliance Jio, the competitive intensity in the telecom industry has increased significantly, forcing other operators to come up with new offers or revise their existing plans. Airtel's Rs 448 plan, for example, offers 1 GB of 3G/4G speed data per day. The Rs 448 pack also includes benefits of unlimited local and STD calls and free national roaming, besides 100 SMS per day. This plan is valid for 70 days.Here are the popular prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel:Airtel's Rs 199 plan offers 1 GB of 3G/4G mobile data. The pack also offers unlimited calls which are valid for 28 days. The offer is valid in select circles. This scheme allows free incoming calls on roaming but outgoing calls are not free on roaming. The pack also provides unlimited local and national SMS service.Airtel's Rs 349 recharge pack is one of the chart-topping plans for the company. The Rs 349 plan offers a total of 56 GB data at 2GB per day for 28 days.The pack comes up with unlimited local plus STD calling along with unlimited roaming incoming, outgoing calls as well as unlimited local and national SMS. Validity for the plan is 28 days.Airtel's Rs 448 plan comes with 1 GB of 3G/4G speed data per day. The pack includes unlimited local and STD calls and free national roaming, besides 100 SMS per day. This plan is valid for 70 days. It is available to all customers across India on any 4G/3G/2G devices.Rs 549 prepaid plan gives users 3 GB data per day where users can get a total of 84 GB data. This scheme allows unlimited local and STD calling as well as free roaming incoming and outgoing calls.Airtel's Rs 799 plan allows unlimited local, STD and roaming calling along with 3.5 GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days. This prepaid recharge scheme also comes with 100 free SMS per day.