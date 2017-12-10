Airtel, Jio Plans With Unlimited Calling, 4G Data At Rs 300-Rs 500

Amid high competition in the telecom industry, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have rolled out many prepaid offers for their customers. Airtel has also released many special tariff recharges, such as one priced at Rs 349 which offers unlimited calling (local and STD) along with 2GB of high speed data on 4G-enabled handsets for a validity period of 28 days, according to the telecom company's website - airtel.in. The offer also comes with 1GB of 'happy hours' night data for 4G phones and 45 MB for other phones.Here are some of Airtel's popular recharge packs priced between Rs 300 and Rs 500:Airtel Rs. 349 OfferUnder a special recharge pack priced at Rs. 349, Airtel offer allows its prepaid subscribers unlimited local/STD calls along with 2GB of 3G/4G data for a validity period of 28 days, according to the telecom company's website.Airtel Rs. 448 OfferIn a special recharge pack priced at Rs. 448, Airtel offers 1 GB data per day at 4G speed for a validity period of 70 days, among other benefits. Airtel's Rs 448 recharge pack includes unlimited local/STD voice calls along with roaming outgoing calls for the validity period. This plan is largely viewed as targeted to counter Jio's Rs. 399 plan, which also offers unlimited local and STD calls along with 1GB data per day for a validity period of 84 days.Here are some of Jio's popular recharge packs priced between Rs 300 and Rs 500:Reliance Jio Rs. 309 recharge planThis recharge pack by Jio comes with 1 GB of data per day for a validity of 49 days. After usage of 1 GB data per day, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps, according to the Jio website. The maximum data that can be availed in this plan is 49 GB. Voice calls - including local, STD and roaming calls - and SMS are unlimited.Reliance Jio Rs 399 planJio's Rs 399 recharge pack comes with a validity of 70 days. Among other benefits, Jio offers 70 GBs of high speed data with a daily limit of 1GB under the Rs. 399 plan, according to its website - jio.com. The data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after a customer exhausts the daily limit, according to the Jio website. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators, it noted.Reliance Jio Rs. 459 planUnder Jio's Rs. 459 recharge, prepaid customers of the telecom company get high speed data of 84 GBs over a validity period of 84 days, with a daily usage limit of 1 GB. The data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after the usage of daily limit, according to the Jio website. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators, it added.Reliance Jio Rs. 499 planUnder its Rs. 499 plan, Jio offers 1 GB data per day subject to a maximum limit of 91 GBs data for 91 days. After a customer exhausts the maximum data allowed daily under the pack, the internet speed is reduced to 64 Kbps, according to the Jio website. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators in Jio's Rs. 499 pack as well, it noted.