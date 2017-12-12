Idea Unlimited Calling Plan At Rs 509 To Challenge Airtel, Jio

As part of its new prepaid recharge plans, Idea Cellular has offered more data and unlimited talk time. Idea's Rs 509 prepaid plan is in direct competition with similarly priced packs from Reliance Jio, Airtel, BSNL and Vodafone. The Rs. 509 Idea prepaid offer comes with 1GB of 3G data per day, unlimited local and STD calls, free roaming calls, and 100 SMSes per day for 84 days. Among its competition, Reliance Jio has a Rs. 459 pack with similar 84-day validity and Airtel offers an unlimited calling, 1GB data per day plan for 70 days at Rs 448.Reliance Jio Rs. 459 prepaid recharge packAccording to the Jio website, Reliance Jio's Rs. 459 pack comes with a validity of 84 days. Benefits Jio customers get under the telecom company's Rs. 459 pack include 1 GB of high speed internet per day, unlimited calls as well as SMS for the validity period of 84 days, according to the Jio website.Reliance Jio Rs. 499 prepaid recharge planUnder its Rs. 499 plan, Jio offers 1 GB data per day subject to a maximum limit of 91 GBs data for 91 days. After a customer exhausts the maximum data allowed daily under the pack, the internet speed is reduced to 64 Kbps, according to the Jio website. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators in Jio's Rs. 499 pack as well, it noted.Airtel Rs. 448 prepaid recharge planIn a special recharge pack priced at Rs. 448, Airtel offers 1 GB data per day at 4G speed for a validity period of 70 days, among other benefits. Airtel's Rs. 448 recharge pack includes unlimited local/STD voice calls along with roaming outgoing calls for the validity period. This plan is largely viewed as targeted to counter Jio's Rs. 399 plan, which also offers unlimited local and STD calls along with 1GB data per day for a validity period of 84 days.BSNL Rs. 485 prepaid recharge planBSNL's plan voucher priced at Rs. 485 (including GST) comes with a validity period of 180 days. However, the 90 GB of mobile data at a daily limit of 1 GB is applicable for the "first 90 days only", BSNL said. The Rs. 485 plan voucher includes unlimited on-net and off-net calls in the home LSA and national roaming (excluding Mumbai and Delhi), according to the BSNL website.