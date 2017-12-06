Airtel-Intex Launch 4G Smartphone At Effective Price Of Rs 1,649

Airtel, Intex jointly launched low budget smartphones under a joint initiative 'Mera Pehla Smartphone. The Intex Aqua Lions N1, a brand new 4G smartphone from the Intex stable, will be available to Airtel customers at an effective price of just Rs 1,649 (compared to market price of Rs 3,799). The all new Dual SIM 4G smartphone is powered by MTK chipset with a 4" full touch WVGA screen, 2MP rear and front VGA camera, 1GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 128 GB along with a host of other exciting features.

Customers are made to make a down payment of Rs 3,149 for the Aqua Lions N1. The all new 4G smartphones come bundled with a monthly pack of Rs 169 from Airtel, offering generous data and calling benefits. The customer is required to make 36 continuous monthly recharges of Rs 169 from Airtel. After 18 months, the customer will get a cash refund of Rs 500 and another Rs 1,000 after the completion of 36 months, taking the total cash benefit to Rs 1,500.

Under the 'Mera Pehla 4G Smartphone' initiative, Airtel aims to partner with multiple mobile handset manufacturers to create an 'open ecosystem' of affordable 4G smartphones and bring them to market for virtually the price of a feature phone. The partnership with Intex gives further momentum to this initiative which has received extremely positive response from customers looking to upgrade to a 4G smartphone and get on to the digital superhighway with access to all popular apps.

Ajai Puri, chief operating officer (India and South Asia) of Bharti Airtel said, "We are really pleased to see the continued positive response to our 'Mera Pehla Smartphone' initiative from customers as well as smartphone manufacturers. We are delighted to have Intex on board as a partner and their brand familiarity plus distribution reach will add to our affordable smartphone proposition and offer more choice to our customers. We look forward to working with them towards empowering every Indian with a 4G smartphone."

In addition to the Intex Aqua LIONS N1, two more affordable 4G smartphones have been introduced under the 'Mera Pehla Smartphone' initiative.

The Intex Aqua A4 comes at an effective price of Rs 1,999 (compared to market price of Rs 4999).It is powered by 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM and an 8GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 64GB. It has a 5MP primary camera on the rear and a 2MP front shooter.

The Intex Aqua S3, the most advanced phone in this range, is available an effective price of Rs 4,379 (compared to market price of Rs 6649). It comes with a 5" HD IPS display and is powered by 1.3GHz quad- processor. It has 2GB RAM and an internal storage of 16GB that can be expanded up to 64GB. It has a 2450 mAh battery plus 8MP primary camera and a 5MP front shooter with flash for taking great pictures.

All devices are Android powered and offer full access to all apps on Google Play Store, including YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp. The smartphones come preloaded with MyAirtel App, Airtel TV and Wynk Music to offer a great self-serve and content experience to customers.

In case the customer does not wish to opt for the Rs 169 bundled plan, she/he has the flexibility of doing recharges of any denomination and validity as per individual requirements. However, to claim the cash refund benefit, recharges worth Rs 3,000 must be done within the first 18 months (to claim the first refund installment of Rs 500) and another Rs 3,000 over the next 18 months (to claim the second refund installment of Rs 1,000).

The ownership of the 4G smartphones is fully with the customer and there is no need to return the device to Airtel/Intex at any point to claim the cash benefit.