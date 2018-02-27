Airtel, In Association With Lava, Micromax, To Launch Android Go Smartphones

Android Oreo (Go edition) comes with a new range of apps designed to run faster while using less data.
Entry-level 4G smartphones under Airtel's 'Mera Pehla Smartphone' program will be shipped with Android Oreo (Go edition) as standard OS starting March 2018 in association with Lava and Micromax, Airtel said in a statement. These smartphones with basic specs will also come pre-loaded with compatible apps, including MyAirtel App, Airtel TV and Wynk Music.
Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer - Bharti Airtel, said: "This partnership is a major milestone for the 'Mera Pehla Smartphone' initiative. Android Go will provide a massive boost to our efforts to bring affordable smartphone options to the market and potentially enable hundreds of millions of feature phone users and unconnected people to get online. We are excited to collaborate with Google and our device partners to work towards this shared vision of bringing smartphones within the reach of more people."
Jon Gold, director of Android Partnerships, said, "Android's mission has always been to bring the power of computing to everyone. We are excited to see Airtel take a leading role in that effort through introducing a range of devices powered by Android Oreo (Go edition)."