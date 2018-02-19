How To Get Airtel Cashback On Nokia 2, Nokia 3 Smartphones

"Nokia devices have a solid brand resonance among customers and we believe that the partnership offers a great proposition to customers looking for quality devices at great prices," Ajai Puri, Chief Operating Officer (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.
"We are delighted to partner with Airtel for their 'Mera Pehla Smartphone' initiative offering our powerful devices Nokia 3 and Nokia 2. We, at HMD, are focused at offering great value to our consumers with such partnerships," added Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head-India, HMD Global.
To avail the benefit of cashbacks under the scheme, a customer needs to make Airtel prepaid recharges of Rs 3,500 within 18 months. After this the customer will be eligible for the first cashback instalment of Rs 500.
Similarly, another set of recharges worth Rs 3,500 over the next 18 months will make the customer eligible for the second instalment of Rs 1,500.