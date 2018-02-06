Airtel Doubles Data Offer In Infinity Plans, Gives Free Add-On SIM. Details Here

Airtel Infinity postpaid plan of Rs 399 per month

Bharti Airtel has doubled the amount of high speed data offered by it under its Infinity series of postpaid plans. Bharti Airtel - which provides telecom services under brand Airtel - now offers 40 GBs of data at 3G/4G speed with rollover facility, among other benefits, in an Infinity postpaid plan of Rs 499 per month in Delhi, according to its website - airtel.in. Previously, Bharti Airtel offered 20 GBs of 4G/3G data in the Infinity postpaid plan of Rs 499 per month. Airtel had in November announced enhanced benefits on select postpaid plans for its customers.Airtel's 'Data Rollover' feature enables subscribers to carry forward the unused data in a billing cycle to the next billing cycle. Customers can accumulate up to 200 GBs of data, check their data usage and balance through mobile app MyAirtel, the telecom company had said in a press release dated November 8, 2017.The revised Infinity postpaid plans from Airtel come at a time the telecom industry in a state of high competition, triggered by aggressive pricing of high speed mobile data by new entrant Reliance Jio. Low-cost data services along with free of cost voice calling has disrupted the market, say analysts.Bharti Airtel's Infinity postpaid plan of Rs 399 per bill cycle comes with 20 GBs of data at 3G/4G speed with rollover facility, among other benefits, accoring to the Airtel website. Subscribers also get unlimited local and STD calls as well as incoming roaming calls under the Rs 399 Infinity postpaid plan, Airtel noted. Outgoing roaming calls are chargeable.Bharti Airtel offers 40 GBs of data at 3G/4G speed with rollover facility under its Infinity postpaid plan of Rs 499 per billing cycle, according to the telecom company's website. Airtel's Infinity postpaid plan of Rs 499 includes unlimited local/STD/roaming (incoming and outgoing) calls for the billing cycle, among other benefits.Under its Infinity postpaid plan of Rs 799 per billing cycle, Airtel offers 60 GBs of 3G/4G speed data with rollover facility, among other benefits. Airtel is also offering an add-on connection free of cost to subscribers along with this Infinity plan. The Rs 799 postpaid plan includes free local/STD/roaming calls, according to the airtel website.Bharti Airtel offers, among other benefits, 90 GBs of 3G/4G speed mobile data in an Infinity postpaid plan of Rs 1,199 per billing cycle. Airtel's Rs 1,199 plan includes unlimited local/STD/roaming calls as well as two add-on connections free of cost to subscribers, according to its website.Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1 presented the Union Budget for financial year 2018-19 in Parliament. The finance minister has proposed to provide Rs 10,000 crore in 2018-19 for creation and augmentation of telecom infrastructure.