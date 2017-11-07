Now Your Unused Internet Data Will Not Go Waste As Airtel Launches Broadband Rollover Facility

Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecommunications services provider, on Tuesday introduced the rollout of 'Data Rollover' facility for its home broadband customers. With this, all unused monthly data will be carried forward and added to the data benefit of the next billing cycle, further enhancing the value proposition for customers.

This is a first of its kind innovation in the fixed home broadband segment in India. The 'Data Rollover' facility will ensure that Airtel home broadband customers never waste any data that they pay for and continue enjoying a great online experience. Customers can accumulate up to 1000 GB data* and easily track their usage and balance data available on MyAirtel App.



Airtel introduces ‘Data Rollover’ for its home broadband customers



Read: https://t.co/va9NWVrfKL — Bharti Airtel (@airtelnews) November 7, 2017

George Mathen, CEO - Homes, Bharti Airtel, said, "At Airtel, our constant endeavour is to deliver best in class service experience and great value to our customers. With this innovation, our home broadband users no longer have to worry about their unused data, which will always be available to them. Home broadband continues to drive the massive growth of in-home consumption of online content and the combination of Airtel V-Fiber and 'data rollover' will enable a truly world-class experience for today's digital homes."

Airtel 'V-Fiber', which offers speeds up to 100 Mbps, is now available in 87 cities across India. It offers consistently fast data speeds that enable HD video streaming, heavy file downloads and uploads in a multi-device environment (over Wi-Fi). Airtel offers a range of exciting home broadband plans with large dollops of high speed data and unlimited free calls to any number in India (www.airtel.in/broadband/).

Airtel Home Broadband has over 2.1 million customers and is the second largest home broadband provider in India.

Airtel had introduced 'Data Rollover' for its Postpaid mobile customers in July 2017 as part of Project Next, its digital innovation program aimed at transforming customer experience across all of its services and touch points. Under Project Next, Airtel plans to launch several exciting digital innovations to step change the simplicity and interactivity of the Airtel customer experience.

Existing customers can check the data roll over eligibility on MyAirtel App. New customers can log on to www.airtel.in/broadband to opt for a plan with data roll over.



