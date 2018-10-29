NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Initial Public Offering Plans On Track, Says Airtel Africa

The telecom operator said last week that it raised $1.25 billion from six global investors.

Market | | Updated: October 29, 2018 18:31 IST
Airtel Africa Ltd, a subsidiary of India's Bharti Airtel Ltd, on Monday said preparations for its initial public offering (IPO) are on track.

"The new board is in place with new investors' representatives and we remain very confident about the IPO process," Airtel Africa said, responding to media reports that had stated that the IPO would be delayed.

The telecom operator said last week that it raised $1.25 billion from six global investors including SoftBank Group Corp, Warburg Pincus LLC and Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd.

