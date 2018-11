BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International and Standard Bank Group are also appointed.

Airtel Africa, a unit of telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd, said on Monday it had appointed eight banks for an intended initial public offering (IPO) on an international stock exchange.

The company has appointed JP Morgan, Citigroup Inc, BofA Merrill Lynch, Absa Group Limited, Barclays Bank PLC, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International and Standard Bank Group Ltd.