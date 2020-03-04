Airlines Can Decide Whether They Want To Charge For In-Flight Internet Services: Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri said some airlines are going to implement in-flight internet services very soon

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday that he is "very happy" that passengers will now be able to avail of the in-flight Internet and Wi-Fi services and that it is up to the airlines to decide whether to charge for such facilities.

On Monday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) in a gazette notification dated February 21 said that the Pilot-in-Command may permit access to internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight through Wi-Fi.

"Hopefully very soon. We had notified the rules on February 21 and I am very happy that airlines have started acting upon that. Some of the airlines are going to implement it very soon," the Union Minister told news agency ANI outside Parliament.

Asked whether internet services would be free or would carry some tariff, he said that it is the airlines' concern.

"Whether they decide to make it complementary or put a charge on it is completely a commercial decision for airlines to make," he added.