Airlines Announce New Flights As Competition Gains Momentum

Amid high competition, airlines are looking at ways to increase customer base by offering discount on flight tickets and announcing new flight services. SpiceJet, IndiGo and Jet Airways recently introduced new flights on different routes. SpiceJet on Thursday announced a daily non-stop flight between Delhi and Hong Kong starting from November 22. IndiGo announced Allahabad as its 60th destination and Kuala Lumpur as its twelfth international destination. Jet Airways introduced a direct service between Mumbai and Manchester from November 5, 2018.

According to a data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), domestic airlines carried 800.40 lakh passengers in January-July 2018, as against 657.21 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, marking an annual increase of nearly 22 per cent.

SpiceJet's new flight services

SpiceJet on Thursday announced a daily non-stop flight between Delhi and Hong Kong starting from November 22. The SpiceJet flight will depart from Delhi at 10.45 p.m. and will arrive in Hong Kong at 6.40 a.m. the following day. The return flight will depart at 7.40 a.m. and reach Delhi at 10.50 a.m. The private airline has also recently announced two new daily direct flights from Amritsar to Bangkok and Goa.

IndiGo's new flight services

IndiGo on Monday announced Allahabad as its 60th destination. IndiGo will now operate flights between Allahabad and Bangalore from November 15, 2018 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 3,620. IndiGo recently also announced Kuala Lumpur as its twelfth international destination. The airline will operate daily non-stop flights between Kuala Lumpur-Bangalore and Kuala Lumpur-Delhi, effective from November 15 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 6,399.

Jet Airways' new flight services

Jet Airways will start a direct service between Mumbai and Manchester from November 5, 2018. The flight will be operated on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. With the additional flights, Manchester will become the 21st international destination on the Jet Airways network.