IndiGo Introduces New Flights Connecting Surat, Details Here

Airline IndiGo has introduced new flights connecting Surat. The new non-stop flights will connect Surat with cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, among others. This was said by the airline on its website - goindigo.in. With an apparent view to promoting its new flights, IndiGo has opened bookings for flight tickets on the routes at a starting price of Rs 1,999, according to the airline's website. IndiGo said it started operations the new daily direct flights on the five routes - Surat-Delhi, Surat-Bengaluru, Surat-Mumbai, Surat-Jaipur, and Surat-Hyderabad - from August 16, 2018.

Here are five things to know about IndiGo's new direct flights and the latest offer flight tickets:

1. With the announcement of new direct flights, Surat became the 56th destination served by the airline.

2. Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the new scheme, IndiGo mentioned: "All inclusive lowest one-way fare available for limited seats. Fares and schedules are subject to change without prior notice. Schedules are subject to regulatory approvals."

3. IndiGo announced nine starting fares under the scheme, ranging from Rs 1,999 to Rs 4,299, according to the airline's website.

4. Under the scheme, the airline offered the lowest starting fare of Rs 1,999 on flights from Delhi to Surat.

5. A search on the IndiGo bookings portal showed tickets for a 6:30 pm flight from Delhi to Surat on September 1, 2018 were available at Rs 1,999.

6. IndiGo mentioned that the new direct flights between Surat and Jaipur will only be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Origin Destination Departure Fare (INR) Delhi Surat 6:30 1999 Surat Delhi 22:10 2099 Mumbai Surat 15:20 2199 Surat Mumbai 17:20 2299 Surat Hyderabad 18:20 3198 Hyderabad Surat 16:20 3730 Surat Jaipur 15:50 3836 Jaipur Surat 13:40 4199 Bengaluru Surat 11:10 4299 Surat Bengaluru 8:50 4299 (Source: goindigo.in)

(IndiGo shared the schedule of the new daily, direct flights to Surat)

7. On the Bengaluru-Surat route, IndiGo said, the flights will not be operational on Tuesdays.

8. IndiGo had previously started daily, direct flights from Delhi to Gorakhpur at a starting fare of Rs 3199.

9. The announcement of new direct flights by IndiGo comes amid high competition among airlines operating in the Indian civil aviation market.

10. Domestic airlines carried 571.58 lakh passengers from January to May 2018, as against 465.87 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, registering a growth of 22.7 per cent, according to civil aviation regulator DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Robust passenger traffic has also pushed many airlines, such as Jet Airways, SpiceJet, and AirAsia India, to announce discounted airfares in the recent past.