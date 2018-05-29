AirAsia Offers Discount On Flights Tickets, Announces New Routes Also

AirAsia India's offer on domestic flight tickets
AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,599. AirAsia India's new promotional offer is valid on travel till October 31, 2018. Under the End of Summer Sale scheme, AirAsia India is offering discounted tickets on flights to destinations including Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ranchi, according to the AirAsia website. AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,599 on flights between Bhubaneswar and Kolkata, between Ranchi and Kolkata, between Bengaluru and Kochi, between Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and between Bengaluru and Chennai. (Also read: SpiceJet To Launch Delhi-Kanpur-Delhi Direct Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs. 2,313)
AirAsia's offer on international flight tickets
AirAsia is offering international flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 3,999. Under its 'End of Summer Sale', AirAsia is offering flights from a host of local cities such as Amritsar, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Kochi to foreign destinations like Perth, Sydney, Phuket, Seoul, and Hong Kong among others. The travel period of the offer ends on October 31, 2018. AirAsia's offer require flyers to make advance bookings. (Also read: IndiGo Announces 20 New Domestic Flights. Routes, Schedule And Other Details)
AirAsia India's new flights between Bengaluru and Surat
AirAsia India has announced the introduction of daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Surat at a starting price of Rs. 3,999 from June 1. Advanced booking is required in order to avail this special offer. The booking for this offer is also open till June 3, 2018.