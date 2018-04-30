AirAsia India's Offer On Flight Tickets Starts At Rs 1,699. Details Here The last date to book tickets to avail AirAsia's offer - valid on travel till October 31, 2018 - is May 6, 2018.

Under AirAsia's offer flight tickets from Bengaluru to New Delhi are priced at Rs 3,499.



Here are the all route details you need to know about AirAsia's offer:



Customers can book flight tickets from Kolkata to Bagdogra for Rs 2,099, to Visakhapatnam for Rs 1,699, and to New Delhi for Rs 3,299. Similarly, flight tickets from Guwahati to New Delhi is priced at Rs 3,799, to Kolkata at Rs 1,699 and to Imphal at Rs 1,399.



Flight tickets from Bengaluru to New Delhi are priced at Rs 3,499, to Jaipur at Rs 3,299, and to Hyderabad to Rs 1,399.



Here are the terms and conditions you need to know in order to avail AirAsia's offer:



1. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card.



2. Fare includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure).



3. Valid for new purchases only.



4. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.



5. Offer is subject to availability and AirAsia’s terms and conditions of carriage.



6. No refunds are permitted after payment has been made, said the airline.



