AirAsia Extends 'Big Sale' Offer On International Flights, Details Here

AirAsia has extended its 'Big Sale' offer on international flight tickets till September 11, 2019, said the airline on its official website -- airasia.com. Earlier, the offer was valid till September 9. The travel period of the offer starts on February 18, 2019 and ends on November 26, 2019, it further said. Under its sale offer, AirAsia is offering flight tickets to Kuala Lumpur from Visakhapatnam starting from Rs. 1,399. However, Advance booking is required in order to avail the benefits of the offer, said the airline.

AirAsia is offering flight tickets from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur from Rs. 4,099 and from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur from Rs. 1,999. Similarly, tickets from Jaipur to Singapore via Kuala Lumpur is priced at Rs. 5,585. One has to pay Rs. 3,999 from Visakhapatnam to Hanoi via Kuala Lumpur. Tickets from Jaipur to Auckland via Kuala Lumpur is priced at Rs. 15,320 and from Jaipur to Kuala Lumpur at Rs 3,990. Flight tickets from Chennai to Perth via Kuala Lumpur costs Rs 9,835.

However, the discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at airasia.com, said the airline. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights, said AirAsia.

AirAsia India has also extended its 'Big Sale' offer on domestic flight tickets. till September 11, 2018. Under this scheme, flight tickets are available at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999. AirAsia India's offer is valid for new purchases only.