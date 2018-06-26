AirAsia Offers Discount On All Flight Tickets. Here's How You Can Avail It Customers can book flight tickets till July 1, 2018 in order to avail the benefits of this offer.

Travel period of the offer starts on July 2, 2018 and ends on November 30, 2018. AirAsia India is also offering 20 per cent discount on its domestic flight tickets.



Details of AirAsia's offer on international flight tickets



Under this offer, AirAsia is offering 20 per cent off on base fares of flights across carrier's international network. Passengers can book flight tickets on AirAsia's official website- airasia.com or app. Advance booking is required in order to avail the offer. However, this promotion is limited to base fare only and doesn't include value pack bundled category. The promotion is applicable to premium flatbed and premium flex flights, the airline said.



Steps to avail AirAsia's offer on international flight tickets



1. Pick your preferred flight departure and arrival



2. Select the dates stated in the promotion travel period (except peak period)



3. Choose the preferred flight



4. Enjoy 20 per cent discount on base fare



Customers must note that AirAsia's offer on international flight tickets are not available on flights flying between Manila and Bangkok from July 1, 2018 to October 27, 2018. Also, the offer is not valid on flights flying between Cebu and Clark, Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Hanoi from July 2, 2018 to October 26, 2018. From July 2, 2018 to October 27, 2018, the offer is not applicable on flights between Cebu and Shenzhen, Cebu and Hangzhou, Manila and Jakarta, Manila and Bali, Jakarta dan Tokyo (Narita), Bangkok (Don Mueang) dan Sapporo (Shin-Chitose), Kuala Lumpur dan Wuhan and Penang dan Phuket. The offer is also not applicable on flights between Cebu and Shanghai from July 7, 2018 to October 27, 2018, on flights between Clark and Taipei from July 12, 2018 to October 27, 2018, on flights between Kuala Lumpur and Alor Setar from August 1, 2018 to November 22, 2018 and on flights between Kuala Lumpur and Amritsar from August 16, 2018 to October 27, 2018.



Meanwhile, rival Vistara is offering up to 50 per cent discount on business class flight tickets under its 'Amazing Business Class' sale offer. Jet Airways is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on economy and Rs. 2,500 on premiere flight tickets on international routes under its 'Your Next Vacation Awaits' scheme. IndiGo recently introduced daily flights from Kolkata to Dhaka and Jorhat at a starting price of Rs. 3,199.



