AirAsia's 'BeatTheBudget' Sale: Domestic Flight Tickets Start At Rs 1,699, International Fares Start From Rs 3,399 AirAsia's discounted flight tickets offer is valid on travel till July 31, 2018 and bookings are open till February 11, 2018.

28 Shares EMAIL PRINT AirAsia's 'BeatTheBudget' promotional sale requires flyers to make advance bookings.

AirAsia's 'BeatTheBudget' sale on domestic flights:

AirAsia's 'BeatTheBudget' promotional sale requires flyers to make advance bookings, AirAsia added on its website. A search on the AirAsia bookings portal showed one-way flights from Bhubaneswar to Ranchi in March were being offered at Rs 1,700.





Some of the other domestic discounted all-inclusive fares offered under AirAsia's 'BeatTheBudget' sale are on flights from Ranchi to Bhubaneshwar (starting at Rs 1,699), from Kochi to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,699), from Goa to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,899), from Guwahati to Imphal (starting at Rs 1,999), and many more.

AirAsia's 'BeatTheBudget' sale on international flights:

AirAsia's 'BeatTheBudget' promotional sale requires flyers to make advance bookings. A search on AirAsia's booking portal also showed one-way flights from Bhubaneshwar to Kuala Lumpur in June were being offered at Rs 3,399.

Here are 5 Terms and conditions of AirAsia's 'BeatTheBudget' sale:

In order to avail AirAsia's 'BeatTheBudget' offer, passengers must know certain terms and conditions that AirAsia has mentioned on its website.



1.The discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at www.airasia.com.



2. Ticket fares includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure), AirAsia said on it's website.



3. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights, AirAsia noted on it's website.



4. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.



5. Offer is subject to availability and 'AirAsia's Terms and Conditions of Carriage'.



AirAsia is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,699 and international flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 3,399 on select routes under 'BeatTheBudget' promotional sale. AirAsia's discounted flight tickets offer is valid on travel till July 31, 2018 and bookings are open till February 11, 2018, according to the airline's website (airasia.com). Under this promotional sale, AirAsia is offering discounted tickets on domestic flights flying to Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, among others. AirAsia is offering discounts on international flights flying to Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Bali, Sydney, among others.AirAsia's 'BeatTheBudget' promotional sale requires flyers to make advance bookings, AirAsia added on its website. A search on the AirAsia bookings portal showed one-way flights from Bhubaneswar to Ranchi in March were being offered at Rs 1,700.Some of the other domestic discounted all-inclusive fares offered under AirAsia's 'BeatTheBudget' sale are on flights from Ranchi to Bhubaneshwar (starting at Rs 1,699), from Kochi to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,699), from Goa to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,899), from Guwahati to Imphal (starting at Rs 1,999), and many more.AirAsia's 'BeatTheBudget' promotional sale requires flyers to make advance bookings. A search on AirAsia's booking portal also showed one-way flights from Bhubaneshwar to Kuala Lumpur in June were being offered at Rs 3,399.The other international discounted all-inclusive international fares offered under AirAsia's 'BeatTheBudget' offer are on flights from Kochi to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 3,999), from Kolkata to Johor Bahru (starting at Rs 4,199), from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 5,999), from Jaipur to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 3,555), and many more.In order to avail AirAsia's 'BeatTheBudget' offer, passengers must know certain terms and conditions that AirAsia has mentioned on its website.1.The discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at www.airasia.com.2. Ticket fares includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure), AirAsia said on it's website.3. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights, AirAsia noted on it's website. 4. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.5. Offer is subject to availability and 'AirAsia's Terms and Conditions of Carriage'.