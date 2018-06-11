AirAsia Offers Up To 50% Off On Return Flight Tickets; Extends 'Grand Sale' AirAsia is offering up to 50% off on return flight tickets for domestic routes. It has also extended its 'Grand Sale' on international flight tickets.

Share EMAIL PRINT Both offers on flight tickets from AirAsia are valid till June 17, 2018.



AirAsia's 50% off on return flight tickets in detail

Under this offer, AirAsia is offering up to 50 per cent off on return fares. The offer is valid on flight tickets for Bengaluru, New Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ranchi and more. The booking period for this offer is from June 12-June 17. The travel period to avail flight tickets under this offer is from June 12 - November 30.



This offer from AirAsia requires advance booking. Fares under this offer are not available during school break, public holidays and weekends. The up to 50 per cent discount is applicable on base fares only for return flights. The offer is not applicable on any fly-thru routes, said AirAsia.



How to avail up to 50% off on AirAsia return flight tickets

Customers need to pick their preferred flight departure and arrival (round trip).

Select the dates stated in the promotion travel period (except peak period).

Choose your preferred flights.

You can then enjoy up to 50 per cent off on your base fare on return flight.



AirAsia Grand Sale offer on international flight tickets

Under the Grand Sale offer on flight tickets, AirAsia is offering flight tickets from $62 or Rs 4,176.63. However, the cheapest flight ticket is for Rs 3,999 from Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur. Flight tickets for Asia, Australia and New Zealand, among others, are on offer under this sale.



Some of the prices of flight tickets, according to airasia.com, are as follows: a flight ticket from Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur-Siem Reap is for Rs 7,722.00; a flight ticket from Kolkata-Kuala Lumpur-Perth is for Rs 13,733.00; and a flight ticket from Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur-Hong Kong Premium is for Rs 19,716. However, these fares are not available during the embargo period and advance booking is required.



Rival



AirAsia India is offering up to 50 per cent discount on return flight tickets for domestic routes. Separately, it has extended its 'Grand Sale' under which it is offering international flight tickets, as stated on airasia.com. Both offers on flight tickets from AirAsia are valid till June 17, 2018. The travel period for offer on domestic flight tickets is till November 30, 2018 while on international flight tickets, it is till January 31, 2019. Earlier, 'Grand Sale' was valid till June 10 and the its travel period was till November 30.Under this offer, AirAsia is offering up to 50 per cent off on return fares. The offer is valid on flight tickets for Bengaluru, New Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ranchi and more. The booking period for this offer is from June 12-June 17. The travel period to avail flight tickets under this offer is from June 12 - November 30.This offer from AirAsia requires advance booking. Fares under this offer are not available during school break, public holidays and weekends. The up to 50 per cent discount is applicable on base fares only for return flights. The offer is not applicable on any fly-thru routes, said AirAsia.(AirAsia is offering up to 50 per cent off on return fares on domestic routes.)Customers need to pick their preferred flight departure and arrival (round trip).Select the dates stated in the promotion travel period (except peak period).Choose your preferred flights.You can then enjoy up to 50 per cent off on your base fare on return flight.Under the Grand Sale offer on flight tickets, AirAsia is offering flight tickets from $62 or Rs 4,176.63. However, the cheapest flight ticket is for Rs 3,999 from Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur. Flight tickets for Asia, Australia and New Zealand, among others, are on offer under this sale.(AirAsia flight tickets for Asia, Australia and New Zealand, among others, are on offer under the Grand Sale.) Some of the prices of flight tickets, according to airasia.com, are as follows: a flight ticket from Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur-Siem Reap is for Rs 7,722.00; a flight ticket from Kolkata-Kuala Lumpur-Perth is for Rs 13,733.00; and a flight ticket from Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur-Hong Kong Premium is for Rs 19,716. However, these fares are not available during the embargo period and advance booking is required.Rival Jet Airways is offering discounts on flight tickets under various schemes. GoAir is offering a 10 per cent discount on flight tickets booked via its mobile application. Earlier, Vistara offered flight tickets from Rs 1,599 under its Monsoon Sale. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter