AirAsia Offers International Flight Tickets Under Rs 4,000. Check Details Here

The travel period of AirAsia's offer ends on February 28, 2019.

AirAsia is offering overseas flight tickets under Rs 4,000 on select routes under a special 'Thailand on Sale' promotional offer. According to the official website of AirAsia- airasia.com, customers can book tickets till August 26, 2018 in order to avail the offer. The travel period of the offer ends on February 28, 2019. AirAsia's all-new offer is valid on flights flying to Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, Chiand Mai, among others. Advance booking is required in order to avail the benefits of the offer, said AirAsia. On domestic front, AirAsia India is offering flight tickets between Bengaluru and Trivandrum amid the devastating Kerala floods.

AirAsia is offering overseas flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 3,999 on flights flying between Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur. Some of the other discounted all-inclusive fares offered under AirAsia's sale are on flights flying from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 5,490), Bhubaneshwar to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 4,399), Kolkata to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 6,999), Goa to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 8,122), Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 6,999), Jaipur to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 4,890), New Delhi to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 4,190), and many more.

AirAsia's offer is also valid on connecting flights. AirAsia's flight flying from New Delhi to Jakarta via Kuala Lumpur is available at a starting price of Rs 6,757. AirAsia's flight connecting Delhi with Bangkok via Kuala Lumpur is available at a starting price of Rs 6,599.

Terms and conditions of AirAsia's new sale offer

1. AirAsia's discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at airasia.com.

2. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card, according to AirAsia.

3. Ticket fares include airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure), said AirAsia.

4. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights.

5. AirAsia's offer is valid for new purchases only.

6. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.

7. AirAsia reserves the right to deny guests from boarding without proper documentation.

8. Changes to flights and dates are permitted subject to change fees, said AirAsia.