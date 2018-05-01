AirAsia's New Offer: Avail Discount On Domestic, International Flight Tickets AirAsia India is also offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,399 on its domestic routes.

AirAsia is known for showering frequent discounts on flight tickets. It generally comes up with new schemes on every Monday. Currently, the carrier is offering international flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 2,999. AirAsia India is also offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,399 on its domestic routes. In another offer, the airline is offering a slew of flights on different routes. These offers can be easily availed from AirAsia's website. AirAsia's offer requires flyers to make advance bookings.AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,399 on select routes under its 'Last Minute Vacation Deals' scheme. Bookings for AirAsia India's discount offer on flight tickets are open till April 29, 2018. The travel period for availing the AirAsia India's offer ends on October 31, 2018. AirAsia India is offering discounted flight tickets on flying to Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata Ranchi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ranchi, among others. AirAsia India has mentioned few terms and conditions which the customer must know in order to avail the offer.AirAsia is offering international flight tickets from a host of Indian cities. Under this promotional sale, AirAsia is offering flight tickets to destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Bali, Bangkok Sydney, Perth starting at Rs 2,999 . The last date to book tickets to avail AirAsia's offer - valid on travel till October 31, 2018 - is May 6, 2018. However, the offer is only available for online bookings at airasia.com.In another offer, AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets from a host of Indian cities starting at a price of Rs 1,699 . Under the offer, AirAsia is offering flight tickets from Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, Ranchi, Kochi, New Delhi, Pune, Chandigarh among others. The last date to book tickets to avail AirAsia's offer - valid on travel till October 31, 2018 - is May 6, 2018. Customers can book flight tickets from Kolkata to Bagdogra for Rs. 2,099, to Visakhapatnam for Rs. 1,699, and to New Delhi for Rs. 3,299. Similarly, flight tickets from Guwahati to New Delhi are priced at Rs. 3,799, to Kolkata at Rs. 1,699 and to Imphal at Rs. 1,399.