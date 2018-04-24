AirAsia Offers Discount On International Flight Tickets. Fares Start From Rs 2,999 The last date to book tickets to avail AirAsia's offer - valid on travel till October 31, 2018 - is May 6, 2018.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT AirAsia's offer is valid for new purchases only.

(The offer is only available for online bookings at airasia.com) Here are the all route details you need to know about AirAsia's new offer:



Customers can book flight tickets to Kuala Lumpur from Bhubaneswar for Rs 2,999. The travel period for this offer is valid from April 23, 2018 to October 31, 2018. The flights to Jakarta from Bhubaneswar via Kuala Lumpur is priced at Rs 4,793, and to Bali from Bhubaneswar via Kuala Lumpur is priced at Rs 7,465. Similarly,



Flight tickets from Cochin to Kuala Lumpur is priced at Rs 4,699 and to Don Mueang via Bangkok at Rs 4,999. Tickets to Melbourne from Kochi via Kuala Lumpur is priced at Rs 11,499.



Apart from the above mentioned offers,



Here are the terms and conditions you need to know in order to avail AirAsia's new offer :



1. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card.



2. Fare includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure).



3. The offer is valid for new purchases only.



4. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.



5. Offer is subject to availability and AirAsia’s Terms and Conditions of Carriage



6. No refunds are allowed after payment has been made.



AirAsia has come up with an offer on international flight tickets from a host of Indian cities. Under this promotional sale, AirAsia is offering flight tickets to destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Bali, Bangkok Sydney, Perth starting Rs 2,999, said the airline on its official website. The last date to book tickets to avail AirAsia's offer - valid on travel till October 31, 2018 - is May 6, 2018, further said the airline. However, the offer is only available for online bookings at airasia.com.Customers can book flight tickets to Kuala Lumpur from Bhubaneswar for Rs 2,999. The travel period for this offer is valid from April 23, 2018 to October 31, 2018. The flights to Jakarta from Bhubaneswar via Kuala Lumpur is priced at Rs 4,793, and to Bali from Bhubaneswar via Kuala Lumpur is priced at Rs 7,465. Similarly, AirAisa is offering tickets at Rs 4,607 to Singapore from Bhubaneswar via Kuala Lumpur.Flight tickets from Cochin to Kuala Lumpur is priced at Rs 4,699 and to Don Mueang via Bangkok at Rs 4,999. Tickets to Melbourne from Kochi via Kuala Lumpur is priced at Rs 11,499.Apart from the above mentioned offers, AirAsia is also offering similar deals from Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Tiruchirappalli and Visakhapatnam.1. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card.2. Fare includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure).3. The offer is valid for new purchases only.4. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only. 5. Offer is subject to availability and AirAsia’s Terms and Conditions of Carriage6. No refunds are allowed after payment has been made. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter