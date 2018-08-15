AirAsia's Sale: Offers Up To 45% Discount On These International Routes

The travel period of AirAsia's offer starts from February 19, 2019.

AirAsia is offering up to 45 per cent discount on international flight tickets under it's special 'Buy More, Save More' promotional sale scheme, said the carrier on it's official website- airasia.com. AirAsia's all-new discount offer on international flight tickets is available till August 19, 2018 only. The travel period of the offer starts from February 19, 2019 and ends on August 13, 2019. The airline is offering discount on flights flying to Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Bali, Sydney, Singapore, among others. The offer is available on both AirAsia's website and it's mobile app.

According to the airline, the 'Buy More, Save More' promotion means that the larger the travel group is, the higher discount is. Advance booking is required in order to avail the benefits of the offer. Discount is not available during peak period and is subject to availability. AirAsia's offer is applicable on selected flights only, the carrier said.

Steps to avail AirAsia's offer on international flight ticket

1. Pick your preferred flight departure and arrival

2. Select the dates stated in the promotion travel period

3. If you select 1 guest, you will get 15 per cent discount. On selection of 2 guests, 25 per cent discount is applicable. 3 guests will get a discount of 35 per cent 4 and more guests will get 45 per cent discount, AirAsia said on it's website. A maximum number of 9 guests can be booked in a single booking on airasia.com

4. Now, choose preferred flight.

In a separate offer, AirAsia India is offering 45 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets under its special Independence Day sale. AirAsia India's offer are available for Bengaluru, Kolkata, Amritsar, New Delhi, Ranchi and Hyderabad, among other destinations, the carrier said on its website.