AirAsia To Introduce New Flights, Offers Up To 30% Off On Flight Tickets

AirAsia India is offering up to 30 per cent discount on flight tickets on the new flights that it is starting. AirAsia's up to 30 per cent discount on flight tickets offer can be availed on Bengaluru-Amritsar route, according to airasia.com. AirAsia's latest offer on flight tickets is valid till July 22. Daily, direct AirAsia flights on Bengaluru-Amritsar route will commence from July 26. Earlier, AirAsia was offering flight tickets for the same route at a starting, one-way all-inclusive flight ticket price of Rs 4,499.

AirAsia offer on flight tickets for Bengaluru-Amritsar route in detail

A search on AirAsia's website showed that a flight ticket from Bengaluru-Amritsar on July 27 is available for Rs 3,579 at a discount of 20 per cent.

A return AirAsia flight ticket from Amritsar to Bengaluru is available on July 30 for Rs 3,572 at a discount of 20 per cent.

AirAsia's sale on flight tickets

Separately, according to AirAsia's website, it is offering flight tickets for many other local destinations on sale.

Under AirAsia's sale, a flight ticket for Chandigarh is for Rs 4,101. AirAsia flight ticket for Srinagar is for Rs 8,603. AirAsia flight ticket for New Delhi is for Rs 3,099. AirAsia flight ticket for Jaipur is for Rs from Rs 3,019. AirAsia flight ticket for Bagdogra is for Rs 8,644.

The departure city for this sale is Bengaluru, the website further showed.

Other offers on flight tickets from rivals

Jet Airways is offering a 20 per cent discount on base fare in premiere and economy category on international flight tickets.