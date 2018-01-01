AirAsia Long Weekend Sale: International Flight Tickets Start From Rs 3,399

10 things to know about AirAsia's 'Long Weekend sale':

AirAsia is offering overseas flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 3,399 on select routes under a promotional sale. AirAsia's 'Long Weekend sale' is valid on travel till June 31, 2018 and bookings are open till January 7, 2018, according to the airline's website (airasia.com). Under the 'Long Weekend sale', AirAsia is offering discounted tickets on flights from Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Jaipur and Visakhapatnam to destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Hong Kong and Bali, among others.AirAsia's 'Long Weekend sale' requires flyers to make advance bookings, AirAsia added on its website. A search on the AirAsia India bookings portal showed one-way flights from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur in January were being offered at Rs 3,999.Some of the other discounted all-inclusive fares offered under AirAsia's 'Long Weekend sale' start at Rs 4,990 on flights from Mumbai to Kuala Lumpur, and Rs 6,800 on and those from Mumbai to Bali, among others. AirAsia is also offering flights from Kochi to Kuala Lumpur from Rs 4,299, and New Delhi to Kuala Lumpur from Rs 5,690, according to the AirAsia website. Besides, AirAsia is also offering Premium Flatbed flights from New Delhi to Kuala Lumpur and Bali from Rs 13,900 under the scheme.AirAsia is also offering connecting flights overseas from India through Kuala Lumpur starting at Rs 5,849. These flights include Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta (starting at Rs 5,849), Mumbai-Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta (Rs 7,443), Kochi-Kuala Lumpur-Brunei (Rs 6,792), Kolkata-Kuala Lumpur-Melbourne (Rs 15,611), Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur-Hong Kong (Rs 10,678), Jaipur-Kuala Lumpur-Brunei (Rs 6,940) and New Delhi-Kuala Lumpur-Bandung (Rs 8,486), according to the airline's website.In order to avail AirAsia's Long Weekend offer, passengers must know certain terms and conditions that AirAsia has mentioned on its website.1.The discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at www.airasia.com.2. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card, according to AirAsia.3. Ticket fares includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure).4. Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the Long Weekend sale, AirAsia said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights."5. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.6. Foreign fares are subjected to currency exchange rates.7. Offer is subject to availability and 'AirAsia's Terms and Conditions of Carriage'.8. No refunds are permitted after payment has been made.9. Guests travelling need to provide all necessary travel documents (like valid passport, visa where applicable etc) at the time of departure.10. AirAsia reserves the right to deny guests from boarding without proper documentation.