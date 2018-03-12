AirAsia Offers Flight Tickets Under Rs 2,000 On Select Routes. Details Here Bookings for AirAsia's discount offer on flight tickets are open till March 18, 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT The travel period for availing AirAsia's offer ends on September 2, 2018.





AirAsia is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,999 for one-way flights from Bhubaneshwar to Kuala Lumpur and Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur. Some of the other overseas discounted all-inclusive fares offered under AirAsia's new sale are on flights from Kolkata to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 5,399), from Goa to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 7,661) and those from Jaipur to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 4,490). A search on AirAsia India's bookings portal showed one-way flights from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur in April were being offered at Rs 1,999.



AirAsia is also offering connecting overseas flights from India through Kuala Lumpur. These flights include Jaipur-Kuala Lumpur-Phuket (starting at Rs 6,819), Jaipur-Kuala Lumpur-Hanoi (starting at Rs 7,558), Jaipur-Kuala Lumpur-Lombok (starting at Rs 7,558), Jaipur-Kuala Lumpur- Krabi (starting at Rs 7,003), New Delhi-Kuala Lumpur-Hat Yai (starting at Rs 7,953), Tiruchirappalli-Kuala Lumpur-Hanoi (starting at Rs 7,202), among other routes. AirAsia is also offering premium flatbed flights on routes of Jaipur-Bangkok-Don Mueang (starting at Rs 19,646), Jaipur-Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta (starting at Rs 18,982), and many more



Terms and conditions of AirAsia's new offer:



1. The discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at www.airasia.com.



2. Ticket fares includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure), AirAsia India said on it's website.



3. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights, AirAsia India noted on its website.



4. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.



5. Offer is subject to availability and 'AirAsia's Terms and Conditions'



