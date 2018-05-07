AirAsia's New Offer On International Flight Tickets: Fares Start From Rs 3,999

AirAsia is offering international flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 3,999 under its 'Mid Summer Sale'. The offer is applicable on booking tickets till May 13, 2018 and the travel period is valid till October 31, 2018, according to the airline's official website. AirAsia is offering tickets for destinations like Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, Perth, Bali, Auckland, Tokyo, among others. Under the offer, one can book tickets from a host of cities such as New Delhi, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Tiruchirappalli etc. However, the offer is only available for online bookings at airasia.com.

Here's all you need to know about AirAsia's Mid Summer Sale offer:

Customers can book flight tickets from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur at a price of Rs 3,999. Flight tickets from Bhubaneswar to Phuket via Kuala Lumpur cost Rs 4,871. Flight tickets from Kochi to Don Mueang via Bangkok cost Rs 4,999. Flight tickets from Kolkata to Sydney via Kuala Lumpur is priced at Rs 15,373. Similarly, Jaipur to Phuket via Kuala Lumpur cost Rs 7,358.

Terms and conditions of AirAsia's 'Mid Summer Sale' offer:

1. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card.

2. Fare includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure).

3. The offer is valid for new purchases only and seats are limited and may not be available on all flights.



4. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.

5. The offer is subject to availability and AirAsia's terms and conditions of carriage.

6. No refunds are permitted once the payment has been made.