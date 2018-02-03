AirAsia's International Flight Tickets Sale: Fares Start From Rs 2,699. Details Here AirAsia's offer is valid on travel from August 1, 2018 till January 31, 2019 and bookings are open till February 4, 2018.

AirAsia is offering overseas flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,699 on select routes under a promotional sale. AirAsia's offer is valid on travel from August 1, 2018 till January 31, 2019 and bookings are open till February 4, 2018, according to the airline's website (airasia.com). Under this promotional sale, AirAsia is offering discounted tickets on flights from Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Goa, New Delhi, Jaipur, Tiruchirappalli, Bengaluru, Chennai and Visakhapatnam to destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Bali, Singapore, Bangkok, among others.AirAsia's promotional sale requires flyers to make advance bookings, AirAsia added on its website. A search on the AirAsia India bookings portal showed one-way flights from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur in August were being offered at Rs 2,698.Some of the other discounted all-inclusive fares offered under AirAsia's sale are on flights from Kochi to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 3,399), from Kolkata to Bali (starting at Rs 8,499), from Chennai to Kula Lumpur (starting at Rs 4,399), from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 5,999), from New Delhi to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 5,390), from Tiruchirappalli to Kuala Lumpur (Rs 4,399), among others.AirAsia is also offering connecting flights overseas from India through Kuala Lumpur. These flights include Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur-Bangkok-Don Mueang (starting at Rs 4,826), Kochi-Kuala Lumpur -Penang (starting at Rs 5,054), Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur-Penang (starting at Rs 7,607), Jaipur-Kuala Lumpur-Kota Kinabalu (starting at Rs 7,307), Tiruchirappalli-Kuala Lumpur-Singapore (starting at Rs 5,78).In order to avail AirAsia's offer, passengers must know certain terms and conditions that AirAsia has mentioned on its website.1.The discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at www.airasia.com.2. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card, according to AirAsia.3. Ticket fares includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure).4. Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the Long Weekend sale, AirAsia said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights."5. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.7. Offer is subject to availability and 'AirAsia's Terms and Conditions of Carriage'. 8. No refunds are permitted after payment has been made.Meanwhile, in Budget 2018 presented on Thursday, an allocation of Rs 6,602.86 crore has been to the civil aviation ministry.