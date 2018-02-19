AirAsia India's New Offer: Avail 20% Discount On Flight Tickets

For flights flying between Bangkok to Chengdu, the travel period starts on February 26, 2018 and ends on March 25, 2018, AirAsia said. For flights flying between Bangkok and Tiruchirappalli, the travel period starts on February 25, 2018 and ends on February 28, 2018. For flights flying between Kuala Lumpur to Wuhan, the travel period starts on March 25, 2018 and ends on July 31, 2018. Also, the travel period for availing this discount offer starts on March 25, 2018 and ends on July 31, 2018 for flights between Bangkok to Chumphon.
How to avail AirAsia's discount offer
1. Pick your preferred flight departure and arrival
2. Select the dates stated in AirAsia's promotion travel period
3. Choose preferred flight and enjoy 20 per cent discount on base fare
5 terms and conditions for availing AirAsia's discount offer
1. Advanced booking is required in order to avail AirAsia's discount offer.
2. Fares are not available during peak period, said AirAsia.
3. The discount offer is available only at AirAsia's website and app.
Comments
5. Promotion is applicable on premium flatbed / premium flex flights also, said AirAsia.