AirAsia Vs GoAir: Latest Discount Offers On Flight Tickets Compared

Aviation | | Updated: June 20, 2018 15:04 IST
With ongoing summer holidays, air carriers in the country have come up with lucrative flight offers. Airlines are offering discounts and cashback on domestic and international flight tickets to woo customers. GoAir airline is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,401, whereas AirAsia India is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,299. AirAsia overseas flight tickets starts at a price of Rs. 3,999 on select routes under its new promotional sale. 

Flight offers in detail:

AirAsia's domestic offer on flight tickets in detail:

AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,299. One can book the flight tickets till June 24, 2018, according to carrier's official website-airasia.com. The travel period for the offer is valid till January 31, 2019. This flight ticket offer for domestic routes include cities like Bengaluru, New Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Ranchi, among others.  

AirAsia's international offer on flight tickets in detail: 

AirAsia is offering international flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 3,999 on select routes. AirAsia's offer is valid on travel till January 31, 2019 and bookings are open till June 24, 2018. Under the scheme, AirAsia is offering discounted tickets on flights flying to Asia, Australia and New Zealand. However, the promotional sale requires flyers to make advance bookings. 

GoAir's domestic offer on flight tickets in detail: 

GoAir airline is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,401 under its regular 'Low Fare Wednesday' offer. GoAir's new offer is valid till July 20, 2018. The airline is offering flight tickets from Mumbai to Ahmedabad at a starting price of Rs. 1,401. 

