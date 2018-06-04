NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
AirAsia Vs GoAir: Discount On Flight Tickets Compared

Advance booking is required in order to avail AirAsia's offer.

Aviation | | Updated: June 04, 2018 21:30 IST
Airline's offer can be availed from respective airline's website.

Airlines are offering amazing deals on domestic and international flight tickets during this holiday period. Currently, AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,399 under a special promotional sale. On international front, the carrier is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 3,999. Another budget carrier GoAir is also offering domestic flight tickets starting under Rs 1,300 under a special promotional sale. These offers can be easily availed from respective airline's website/app.

AirAsia's discount on flight tickets

AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets on domestic routes at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,399 under 'Early Monsoon Sale'. This sale offer is applicable on destinations like Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kolkata Hyderabad, and Ranchi, among others. Passengers can book flight tickets under this sale till June 10, 2018, as mentioned on the official website of AirAsia. The travel period under the sale ends on November 30, 2018. Advance booking is required in order to avail this offer. 

AirAsia is also offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 3,999 under 'Grand Sale' scheme. Bookings can be done till June 10, 2018 and travel period ends on November 30, 2018. This offer is available on international routes like Australia, New Zealand and Asian countries. 

GoAir's discount on flight tickets

GoAir has announced a special 'Monsoon Sale' scheme under which the carrier is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,299 for one-way journey across its network. The bookings for the limited three-day 'Monsoon sale' will begin from midnight today,. The travel period of GoAir's new discount offer begins from June 24, 2018 and ends on September 30, 2018. This offer can be availed for travel across all the 23 sectors operated by GoAir.
 

AirAsiaGoAir

