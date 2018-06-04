AirAsia Vs GoAir: Discount On Flight Tickets Compared

Airline's offer can be availed from respective airline's website.

Airlines are offering amazing deals on domestic and international flight tickets during this holiday period. Currently, AirAsia India is offeringat a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,399 under a special promotional sale. On international front, the carrier is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 3,999. Another budget carrier GoAir is also offering domestic flight tickets starting under Rs 1,300 under a. These offers can be easily availed from respective airline's website/app.AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets on domestic routes at a startingunder 'Early Monsoon Sale'. This sale offer is applicable on destinations like Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kolkata Hyderabad, and Ranchi, among others. Passengers can book flight tickets under this sale till June 10, 2018, as mentioned on the official website of AirAsia. The travel period under the sale ends on November 30, 2018. Advance booking is required in order to avail this offer.AirAsia is also offering flight tickets at a startingunder 'Grand Sale' scheme. Bookings can be done till June 10, 2018 and travel period ends on November 30, 2018. This offer is available on international routes like Australia, New Zealand and Asian countries.GoAir has announced a special '' scheme under which the carrier is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,299 for one-way journey across its network. The bookings for the limited three-day 'Monsoon sale' will begin from midnight today,. The travel period of GoAir's new discount offer begins from June 24, 2018 and ends on September 30, 2018. This offer can be availed for travel across all the 23 sectors operated by GoAir.