AirAsia India To Introduce New Daily Flights, Tickets From Rs 1,300 Promotional fares and new flights from AirAsia India come amid high competition among airlines operating in the domestic civil aviation market.

9 Shares EMAIL PRINT AirAsia India is offering flight tickets from an all-inclusive Rs 1,899 on the Goa-Bengaluru route



AirAsia India is offering promotional fares on many routes, including all-inclusive Rs 1,699 flight tickets for journeys between Bhubaneswar and Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Ranchi, Kolkata and Ranchi, and Kochi Bengaluru, according to its website. Bookings under the promotional scheme - applicable on travel between January, 29 2018 and July 31, 2018 - are open till February 18, 2018, according to the AirAsia India website.



Besides, the airline is offering flight tickets from an all-inclusive Rs 1,899 on the Goa-Bengaluru route, among other fares.



Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the scheme, AirAsia India said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights."



Promotional fares and new flights from AirAsia India come amid high competition among airlines operating in the Indian civil aviation market.



Domestic airlines carried 1,171.76 lakh passengers in 2017, as against 998.88 lakh in the previous year, registering a year-on-year growth of 17.31, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).



In the last three years, the domestic air passenger traffic grew at 18 per cent per annum, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said in his Budget 2018-19 speech. "Our airline companies placed orders for more than 900 aircrafts," the finance minister had said.



AirAsia India has announced introduction of daily direct flights on new routes. Commencing from February 24, 2018, the new daily direct flights will be between Bengaluru and Chennai, between Chennai and Bhubaneswar, and between Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar, according to AirAsia India's website - airasia.com. The airline is offering fares starting at Rs 1,300 on the new daily direct flights, according to the airline's website. A search on the AirAsia India bookings portal on Wednesday showed tickets for direct flights from Bengaluru to Chennai on February 24 and 25 were available at Rs 1,300.AirAsia India is offering promotional fares on many routes, including all-inclusive Rs 1,699 flight tickets for journeys between Bhubaneswar and Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Ranchi, Kolkata and Ranchi, and Kochi Bengaluru, according to its website. Bookings under the promotional scheme - applicable on travel between January, 29 2018 and July 31, 2018 - are open till February 18, 2018, according to the AirAsia India website.Besides, the airline is offering flight tickets from an all-inclusive Rs 1,899 on the Goa-Bengaluru route, among other fares.Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the scheme, AirAsia India said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights."Promotional fares and new flights from AirAsia India come amid high competition among airlines operating in the Indian civil aviation market. Domestic airlines carried 1,171.76 lakh passengers in 2017, as against 998.88 lakh in the previous year, registering a year-on-year growth of 17.31, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).In the last three years, the domestic air passenger traffic grew at 18 per cent per annum, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said in his Budget 2018-19 speech. "Our airline companies placed orders for more than 900 aircrafts," the finance minister had said.