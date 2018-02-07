AirAsia India To Introduce New Daily Flights, Tickets From Rs 1,300

AirAsia India is offering promotional fares on many routes, including all-inclusive Rs 1,699 flight tickets for journeys between Bhubaneswar and Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Ranchi, Kolkata and Ranchi, and Kochi Bengaluru, according to its website. Bookings under the promotional scheme - applicable on travel between January, 29 2018 and July 31, 2018 - are open till February 18, 2018, according to the AirAsia India website.
Besides, the airline is offering flight tickets from an all-inclusive Rs 1,899 on the Goa-Bengaluru route, among other fares.
Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the scheme, AirAsia India said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights."
Promotional fares and new flights from AirAsia India come amid high competition among airlines operating in the Indian civil aviation market.
In the last three years, the domestic air passenger traffic grew at 18 per cent per annum, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said in his Budget 2018-19 speech. "Our airline companies placed orders for more than 900 aircrafts," the finance minister had said.