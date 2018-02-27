AirAsia India To Commence Flight Operations To Nagpur And Indore

New Delhi: Budget passenger carrier AirAsia India on Tuesday announced the addition of Nagpur and Indore to its network effective from March 17, 2018.According to the airline, it has introduced new routes connecting Nagpur to Bengaluru and Kolkata and Indore to Bengaluru and Goa.The airline said that it has inducted its 16th aircraft."2018 is already proving to be a great year for us as we have inducted our 2nd aircraft in the very first quarter of the year," said Amar Abrol, MD and CEO, AirAsia India."With the addition of Indore and Nagpur, we are connecting across the length and breadth of India. With 26 per cent of our flyers being first-time flyers ever, providing regional connectivity is of utmost priority for us. Our ultimate vision is to focus on revolutionising air travel in the markets that we operate in."Currently, AirAsia India flies to 17 destinations with its hubs in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Kolkata covering Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Guwahati, Imphal, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Bagdogra, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Chennai.