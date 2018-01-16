AirAsia India Special Offer: Flight Tickets Start At Rs 1,299 For Select Routes A search on the AirAsia bookings portal showed one-way flights from Bengaluru to Chennai in last week of February were being offered at Rs 1,299.

AirAsia India has introduced direct daily flights between Bengaluru, Chennai and Bhubaneswar starting at an all-inclusive fare of Rs 1,299. The booking for availing this AirAsia India offer is open till January 21. According to the airline's website (airasia.com), the travel period of AirAsia India's special offer starts from February 24, 2018, and ends on January 31, 2019. AirAsia India's special Rs 1,299 offer is valid for flights between Bengaluru and Chennai. AirAsia's Rs 1,299 special fare offer requires flyers to make advance bookings, AirAsia added on its website.A search on the AirAsia bookings portal showed one-way flights from Bengaluru to Chennai in last week of February were being offered at Rs 1,299. Also, one-way flights from Chennai to Benagluru were available at a starting fare of Rs 1,299 during the same time.AirAsia India is also offering other discounted tickets on the routes of Bhubaneswar to Chennai (starting at Rs 2,699) and Chennai to Bhubaneshwar (also starting at Rs 2,699).In order to avail AirAsia's special fare offer, passengers must know certain terms and conditions that AirAsia has mentioned on its website.1. The discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at www.airasia.com.2. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card, according to AirAsia.3. Ticket fares include airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure).4. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights under this offer.5. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.6. AirAsia's offer is subject to availability and 'AirAsia's Terms and Conditions of Carriage'. 7. No refunds are permitted after payment has been made.8. AirAsia reserves the right to deny guests from boarding without proper documentation.