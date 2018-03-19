AirAsia India Offers Domestic Flight Tickets Under Rs 1,500 AirAsia India's new promotional offer requires flyers to make advance bookings, the airline further said on its website.

The discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at www.airasia.com.



Details of AirAsia India's new offer



AirAsia India is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,499 for one-way flights from Ranchi to Kolkata, Kochi to Bengaluru, Kolkata to Ranchi, Bengaluru to Kochi, Bengaluru to Chennai and Chennai to Bengaluru. Some of the other discounted all-inclusive fares offered under AirAsia India's new sale are on flights from Goa to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,699), Bhubaneshwar to Hyderabad (starting at Rs 1,999), Bhubaneshwar to Ranchi (starting at Rs 1,999), Bhubaneshwar to Chennai (starting at Rs 1,999), Kochi to Hyderabad (starting at Rs 1,999), among others.



Terms and conditions of AirAsia India's new offer



1. The discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at www.airasia.com.



2. Ticket fares includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure), AirAsia India said on it's website.



3. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights, AirAsia India noted on its website.



4. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.



5. The offer is subject to availability and 'AirAsia's Terms and Conditions'.



