AirAsia India Offer: Domestic Flight Tickets Start From Rs 1,249

With Holi around the corner, airlines are coming up out discount offers on airfares. After GoAir and Jet Airways' offer, now AirAsia India is also offering flight tickets at discounted rates. In its 'BeatTheBudget' offer, the carrier is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,249. AirAsia India's discounted flight tickets offer is valid on travel till August 31, 2018 and bookings are open till March 4, 2018, according to the airline's website (airasia.com). Under this promotional sale, AirAsia India is offering discounted tickets on domestic flights flying to Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad, Goa, Chennai, Kochi, among others.AirAsia India's 'BeatTheBudget' promotional sale requires flyers to make advance bookings, AirAsia added on its website. A search on the AirAsia India bookings portal showed one-way flights on Kochi and Bengaluru route in March were being offered at Rs 1,249.(Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights.)Some of the other domestic discounted all-inclusive fares offered under AirAsia India's 'BeatTheBudget' sale are on flights from Hyderabad to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,349), from Kolkata to Ranchi (starting at Rs 1,499), from Chennai to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,299), from Ranchi to Kolkata (starting at Rs 1,499), from Bhubaneshwar to Ranchi (starting at Rs 1,699), and many more.1. AirAsia India's discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at www.airasia.com.2. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card, said AirAsia.3. Ticket fares includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure), AirAsia said on it's website. 4. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights, AirAsia noted on it's website.5. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.