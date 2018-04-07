NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Corporates

AirAsia India Offers Flight Tickets Below Rs 1,400 On Select Routes. Details Here

Bookings for the AirAsia India offer - applicable on travel till September 30, 2018 - can be made till April 15, 2018, according to the airline.

Corporates | | Updated: April 07, 2018 00:40 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
AirAsia India Offers Flight Tickets Below Rs 1,400 On Select Routes. Details Here

AirAsia India said seats are limited and may not be available on all flights

AirAsia India is offering tickets starting at an all-inclusive Rs 1,399 on select flights. Under a limited-period scheme, AirAsia India is offering tickets at special fares for flights to destinations including Chennai, Ranchi, Indore, Guwahati and Bhubaneswar, according to the airlines website - airasia.com. The AirAsia India scheme requires advance bookings. Bookings for the AirAsia India offer applicable on travel till September 30, 2018 - can be made till April 15, 2018, according to the AirAsia website. Previously, the bookings were open till April 8.
Here are 10 things to know:
  1. How to avail: The offer is only available on online bookings, made through the airline's portal www.airasia.com, it said.
  2. Routes: Under the scheme, AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive tickets from Rs 1,399 on flights between Bhubaneswar and Kolkata; Ranchi and Kolkata; Kochi and Bengaluru; Guwahati and Imphal; Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and Bengaluru and Chennai, according to the AirASia India website.
  3. Fare: All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only, AirAsia India said on its website. The fare includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure), it said.
  4. Seats: Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the scheme, AirAsia India said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights...Valid for new purchases only."
  5. Processing fee: A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit/debit/charge cards, the airline noted.
  6. Flight change fee: The airline also mentioned, among other things, that changes to flights and dates are permitted subject to change fees.
  7. All taxes must be paid at the time of purchase unless otherwise stated, AirAsia India said.
  8. Refund: "No refunds are permitted after payment has been made," it added.
  9. The offer comes amid high competition among airlines operating in the Indian civil aviation market amid robust growth passenger traffic witnessed in the past few months.
  10. Domestic air passenger traffic rose more than 24 per cent year-on-year to 1.07 crore in February 2018, data from aviation regulator DGCA showed last month.


Comments

Trending

AirAsia India flight tickets

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProSalman Khan

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top