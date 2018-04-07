AirAsia India Offers Flight Tickets Below Rs 1,400 On Select Routes. Details Here

AirAsia India said seats are limited and may not be available on all flights

AirAsia India is offering tickets starting at an all-inclusive Rs 1,399 on select flights. Under a limited-period scheme, AirAsia India is offering tickets at special fares for flights to destinations including Chennai, Ranchi, Indore, Guwahati and Bhubaneswar, according to the airlines website - airasia.com. The AirAsia India scheme requires advance bookings. Bookings for the AirAsia India offer applicable on travel till September 30, 2018 - can be made till April 15, 2018, according to the AirAsia website. Previously, the bookings were open till April 8.