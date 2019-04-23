AirAsia India Offers Up To 70% Discount On Flight Tickets

AirAsia India's latest offer is applicable on all destinations, the carrier said.

AirAsia India is offering up to 70 per cent discount on flights tickets, according to the airline's official website - airasia.com. Bookings under the sale - valid for travel between October 1 and June 2 - can be made till April 28, 2019. AirAsia India's latest offer is applicable on all destinations, the carrier said on its website. The discount is available on selected fare classes and non-peak periods only. In order to avail AirAsia's offer on flight tickets, customers need to book flight tickets in advance.

How to avail AirAsia's discount on flight tickets:

1. Pick the preferred AirAsia flight for departure and arrival.

2. Select the dates stated in the promo travel period.

3. Choose the preferred flight.

4. You would get up to 70 per cent off on base fare or 20 per cent discount on premium flatbed category.

Value pack and premium flex bundled category, DJ carrier code flights and QZ carried code domestic flights are not included in the offer, the airline noted.

Other offers on flights from rivals

Meanwhile, rival GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,375 in a limited-period sale, according to the airline's official website - goair.in. Bookings under the sale - valid for travel till August 31, 2019 - can be made till April 25, 2019.

IndiGo, on the other hand, has announced six additional daily direct flights from Delhi. The new flights by IndiGo will be operated to and from Allahabad, Bhopal and Patna, with effect from May 25.

SpiceJet has also announced the introduction of 24 new flights on its domestic network. The daily direct flights introduced by the airline will be operated to connect Mumbai and Delhi with other cities.

